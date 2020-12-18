Complaint over Aberdeen City Council’s handling of planning application rejected

A complaint about Aberdeen City Council’s handling of a planning application has been dismissed.

A person, referred to as C, complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) after claiming the local authority had failed to provide a community with a chance to comment on changes made after an application was lodged.

The person also accused the council of failing to ensure the application referred to the correct class use.

A report by the SPSO rejected the complaint and said Aberdeen City Council had “acted reasonably” in its handling of the planning bid.

Their report said: “We took independent advice from a planning adviser. We found that the council had acted reasonably at all stages with regard to the processing of the planning application in the lead up to determination of the planning application in question. We did not uphold this aspect of C’s complaint.

“C was also concerned that the council’s response to their complaint contained inaccurate information. Having considered the relevant documentation, we did not identify an inaccuracy in the council’s response. Accordingly, we did not uphold this aspect of C’s complaint.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We note the SPSO’s decision.”