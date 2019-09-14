Competition to find north-east’s funniest young comedian

Does your child have you in stitches at their hilarious jokes? Maybe your 10-year-old has cracking one-liners, or perhaps you just know your little one is an up-and-coming stand-up comedian.

Well, this is your chance to get your budding comedy prince or princess recognised for their undeniable talent – plus win a whole load of fantastic prizes too.

Parents across the north-east are being encouraged to film their kids telling their favourite jokes and send the clip through to us on Facebook.

One very lucky winner will scoop a bumper prize including a family meal at the newly opened Mac’s Pizzeria on Union Street, family passes to various child-friendly shows during Aberdeen International Comedy Festival and a meet and greet with one of the line-up’s top children’s entertainers.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will run from October 3 until October 13 and will welcome more than 40 comedians including local acts, too.

The funniest little one will secure themselves family passes to Magic Gareth’s Man vs Balloon show on Saturday October 5 at 11am at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel, Mr Fibbers Back In Tune on Sunday October 6 at 1.30pm at the Copthorne Hotel and the chance to see and meet SESKA at his show Quack Quack Bang! at The Carmelite Hotel on Saturday October 12.

To enter, parents must record their child telling one hilarious joke and send it to the Evening Express’ Facebook page via Facebook messenger.

The competition is open to all children up to and including the age of 13. The video should be no longer than one minute.

Entries are now open but must be submitted by 9am on Monday September 23 to be in with a chance of winning.

The finalists will be revealed on Friday September 27 and the shortlist will then go head-to-head in a public vote. Evening Express readers will then be able to watch the finalists’ jokes online and vote for their winner and Junior Jokers champion.

The public vote will close at 9am on Wednesday October 2.

Comedian SESKA said: “What a great competition to help us find your funny ahead of the festival.

“There’s hours of laughter to be had and if you’re the lucky winner you’ll also get to meet me after my show! I might even teach you a magic trick or two.

“To kick start the competition here’s my best joke… why do giraffes have long necks? Because they have smelly feet! I’m sure you can do better so send them in and make us laugh our socks off.”

Now in its fourth year, the comedy festival is organised by Business Improvement District Aberdeen Inspired and is the third largest of its kind in Scotland.

Shona Byrne Aberdeen Inspired senior project manager said: “This is a fun chance for the kids of the north-east to show us just how funny they can be.

“We have some fantastic family-friendly shows at the festival this year and have put together a great comedy package prize.

“We can’t wait to see what they come up with and who knows, maybe we will discover our very own future comedy star.”

The winner of the Evening Express’ Junior Jokes competition will be announced online and in the paper on Friday October 4.

Terms and conditions

Finalists must be available for a photo opportunity on the evening of October 2 or October 3.

All entries sent via Facebook messenger must include the name, age, address, phone number and email, as well as the video to be valid.

The meet and greet will take place after Seska’s show on October 12 and has no cash value.

Mac’s Pizzeria must be booked in advance and the voucher for four people can only be used before or after one of the shows.

Entrants must send their videos to the EE Facebook page by 9am on Monday September 23.

Entry to this competition is by sending a video via Facebook messenger only.

By entering you give EE permisssion to use the video on its social media channels.

In the event of multiple winning entries, a random draw will be held to determine the successful entrant.

The prize is as stated.

Employees– of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.eveningexpress.co.uk/competition-terms or send a large stamped self-addressed envelope to Newspaper Marketing, Copy of Competition Terms, DC Thomson Ltd, 1 Albert Sq, Dundee, DD1 1DD.