Competition: The EscapEE is on the loose and you can WIN BIG

The hunt is on – and Evening Express readers can win big money if they manage to track down the EscapEE!

We’ve joined forces with Original 106 to launch the north-east’s biggest manhunt.

From Monday the EscapEE will be on the loose at locations across the north-east and it’s up to Evening Express readers and Original 106 listeners to track him down.

Thousands of pounds are up for grabs – and the lucky winner can pocket even more if they have a copy of the Evening Express with them when they apprehend the EscapEE.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The EscapEE is one of the biggest competitions we’ve ever had at the paper and over the course of the next few weeks he’ll be hiding out all over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, so everyone can take part.

“What’s even better is that Evening Express readers can boost their prize considerably if they have a copy of the paper when they snare the EscapEE.”

Original 106’s presenters have been teasing the competition for the last week, with strange interruptions from the EscapEE disrupting ordinary programming.

Martin Ingram, presenter and programme controller, said buzz has been building for the competition and he can’t wait to get started.

He said: “It’s very exciting, after several days of strange goings-on, we know that the EscapEE will be on the loose, with listeners and Evening Express readers getting the chance to win some major amounts of money!

“Our listeners have already identified that this echoes a huge competition we ran some years ago – but I can assure everyone that this one is bigger, better, more fun, more exciting, more interactive than ever before and with a much bigger bounty pot for our winners.”

From tomorrow the Evening Express will publish the first clue that will help lead you to the EscapEE – and his cash – on Monday.

Every day Claire and David’s BIG Breakfast will reveal how much you can win – as well as the bounty bonus you’ll take home if you are carrying an Evening Express when you find him.

To discover his exact location you’ll also need to listen to Original 106 because he’ll be calling in to the station at some point each day with a further clue as to where he’s hiding out.

It’s then up to readers to head to the location and hopefully catch the EscapEE and win the cash prize. If you do think you’ve caught him, you MUST ask “Are you the EscapEE?”

Craig added: “Good luck to all our readers. The EscapEE is ready to be caught – and we’re ready to pay out big money to anyone who finds him.”