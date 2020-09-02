Video: Competition success for girls at Aberdeen dance school

An Aberdeen dance school has celebrated the success of its youngsters after its competition team racked up more than 400 wins over lockdown.

The team of 22 girls, who make up the competition team at Sharon Gill School of Dance, have not been letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from pursuing their passions.

Instead of stopping classes, the dance school has continued running since March, providing 18 classes a week.

Initially beginning through Zoom, classes took place online to keep up the training, before moving outdoors when allowed.

The girls have also been entering competitions, after being filmed doing their routines outdoors, which were then entered into lots of lockdown online competitions, to take the place of the competitions they would usually enter.

More than 400 medals, awards and certificates have been racked up between them, including a Scottish title.

Some of the girls have also qualified for a national competition due to be held in London in February, after entering the virtual version of a competition that was cancelled in April.

Sharon Gill, owner of the dance school, said she was “so proud” of everything they had achieved so far.

She said: “When lockdown was announced, we just kind of had to get on with it. We did Zoom classes, everything from baby classes right up to our advanced classes, and one-on-one classes with the girls in the competition team. We just worked away at it, and got them up to speed, and they’ve blown me away.

“We filmed them and basically just entered them into a heap of competitions, some in Scotland, some in England, they’re just coming to an end now.

“They’ve all done so well. We’d usually enter between six and eight big dance competitions each year, and this is what they’ve achieved in just a short space of time.

“I’m so proud of them all and their sheer determination to keep going, no matter what.”