Competition launched to name new north-east nursery

A competition has been launched to name a new north-east nursery.

The £1.8 million facility in Keith is due to open next year and Moray Council has invited people to make suggestions for a title.

Construction work is already under way on the new nursery next to Keith Grammar School.

Keith Nursery is already in use so it is hoped the community can find a name for the brand new care site with a shortlist to be drawn up before the end of the month.

Name suggestions can be submitted via email to Eleanor Smith on Eleanor.Smith@fcss.org.uk