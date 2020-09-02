Competition launched to name new north-east nursery

A competition has been launched to name a new north-east nursery.
The £1.8 million facility in Keith is due to open next year and Moray Council has invited people to make suggestions for a title.
Construction work is already under way on the new nursery next to Keith Grammar School.
Keith Nursery is already in use so it is hoped the community can find a name for the brand new care site with a shortlist to be drawn up before the end of the month.
Name suggestions can be submitted via email to Eleanor Smith on Eleanor.Smith@fcss.org.uk
