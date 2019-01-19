North-east firm teams with African university to train up students

A north-east company will partner with an East African university to offer oil and gas training to students.

Norwell EDGE, the global online oil and gas technical training provider, is to join forces with the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

The agreement will explore opportunities to work on joint educational projects, outreach initiatives and to collaborate on oil and gas industry projects.

Mike Adams, co-founder of Norwell EDGE, said: “It is fantastic to formalise our relationship with this respected university.

“The undergraduate students here have been part of our story for the last two years and were among the first in the world to test our new platform.

“I’m pleased to be able to continue that working partnership and this collaboration will open up new opportunities for both EDGE and the university.”

Since its launch in March 2018, Norwell EDGE has attracted customers from more than 40 countries.

British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Sarah Cooke, said: “I’m delighted Norwell EDGE has partnered with the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

“The UK is a global leader in oil and gas training and this partnership will enable Tanzania’s students and engineers to access world-class training online.

“The oil and gas sector has the power to transform Tanzania’s economy and expertise from Aberdeen can play an invaluable role.

“I hope other companies will be able to follow Norwell’s lead and secure new business opportunities in the country.”