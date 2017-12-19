Aberdeen firm donates two tonnes of food to help support families at Christmas

A technology provider has donated two tonnes of food to help people over the Christmas period.

EC-OG, based in Bridge of Don, handed over food to the Aberdeen North Foodbank, which helps people in the area.

The company handed over a range of goods, including cereal and juice.

Heather Sharkey, EC-OG commercial director said: “We are really happy to be able to support a local charity that makes a real impact. There are families in our area that need a little extra help at Christmas and it’s great that our team can do our bit to support them.”

The company also held a raffle to further raise funds for the foodbank. Almost £200 was raised through the raffle, with the money used to buy nappies, wipes and baby food – items urgently needed by families.

The Aberdeen North Foodbank is run by The Trussell Trust, and is based at the King’s Community Church.

Cat McPhee, admin manager at the church, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to EC-OG for their generous support. This will help to feed those in need at Christmas.”