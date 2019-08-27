Companies urged to take care as north-east burn left ‘near sterile’ by years of pollution

Further investigations will be carried out by an environmental agency after pollution was found at a north-east burn.

Regulator the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) checked out reports of sewage at Broomies Burn in Ellon, which flows south into the River Ythan on the eastern edge of the town.

The investigation last month found that grey water was “discharging” into the burn from the nearby industrial estate.

SEPA previously carried out a probe at the site in July last year, but no evidence of contamination was discovered at the popular walking spot.

A spokesman from SEPA said it will be carrying out visits to the nearby industrial estate to try to pinpoint the source of the pollution.

He said: “Our officers have attended the Broomies Burn on several occasions in response to public complaints.

“Grey water was found intermittently discharging into the burn from a Sustainable Urban Drainage (SUDS) pond serving part of Balmacassie Commercial Park, and samples were taken at various points along the watercourse.

“Further investigations are being carried out to pinpoint the source of this effluent into the SUDS pond, and SEPA will be carrying out advisory visits to businesses on the industrial estate with a view to minimising further pollution incidents.

“SEPA is also in discussion with the persons responsible for the pond, who are taking immediate remedial action.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In the meantime, companies have been urged to take care when getting rid of liquids as they can find a way into burns and rivers.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who is also a member of the River Ythan Trust, said: “After investigation by SEPA, on this occasion it was found that grey water was coming from a sustainable urban drainage pond serving part of the industrial estate.

“As it is so difficult to determine the cause of pollution unless witnessed while it is happening, pollution in the Broomies Burn has been reported by members of the public on and off over a number of years.

“Where the Broomies Burn used to be full of wildlife, now hardly any is left, with the burn near sterile.

“I would like to thank SEPA, which has very limited resources, for committing themselves to the River Ythan and its waterways over the next year, and the ongoing reporting of any incidents or concerns by members of the public.”

The SEPA spokesman added: “Many pollution incidents are caused by contaminated surface water finding its way into burns and rivers, and SEPA would ask both residents and businesses to take care when disposing of liquids on their premises.”