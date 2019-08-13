Commuters face major delays due to roadworks in Aberdeen

Drivers in Aberdeen this morning are stuck in queues of traffic as they navigate a series of roadworks.

Vehicles on Queen’s Road and Skene Road experienced delays of between 30 and 45 minutes due to resurfacing work and temporary lights in the Hazlehead area.

According to the Google live traffic map, vehicles are queued back around a mile from the Hazlehead roundabout.

The works started on Sunday, and are scheduled to run for two weeks.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

