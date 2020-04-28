Community’s disappointment after break-in at north-east village Co-op

Community leaders have spoken of their disappointment after a store in a north-east village was broken into.

The Co-op on Tarves Road in Pitmedden was targeted at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The shop’s door was broken and some stock was taken.

Police could be seen stationed outside the shop yesterday morning, while the entrance was taped off.

Councillor Andrew Hassan, who represents Mid-Formartine, said: “It’s disappointing to see something like this happening.

“At this time, with a lot of people staying at home, there may not be as many witnesses as other times.

“However, there may be people out there that have information about the break-in and I would encourage them to contact the police and help them with their inquiries.

“Generally speaking, Formartine is a lower crime area but sadly it can still occur.

“I know the police officers here are committed to investigating all crime in the area, no matter what type.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman said: “It’s despicable that someone would feel the need to break into a shop that is relied on by residents of the whole village.

“Many, such as the elderly, rely on the shop as their sole means of getting supplies, especially during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s devastating for the village this has happened and very unsettling for staff.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward to ensure the culprit is caught and brought to justice.”

Officers have now appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time – including drivers with dashcam footage – to come forward and help with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, of the CID Pro Active Unit, said: “This is a brazen attack on a local convenience store.

“I urge anyone with information or anyone passing by at the time of the crime with dashcam footage to call police on 101.

“Or alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 4109 of 26 April.”