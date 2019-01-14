Aberdeen community’s concern over 479-home development

Members of an Aberdeen community have raised fresh concerns about a proposed housing development.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council held a public meeting into the Hazelwood development, proposed by housebuilder Dandara.

The 216-flat development is the latest phase in a project that is looking to deliver 479 homes, including an 81-bed care home.

Community council chairman William Sell said the meeting was “well attended” at Hazlehead Primary.

He said: “There were quite a number of concerns raised that we are taking forward as part of our representation to the council.

“We have a number of things that would we would like the developer to speak of, including footpaths in the development and other things.

“One of the concerns that was raised was the mix of age groups that are going to be domiciled there when the site is eventually completed, and so far there isn’t a lot of recreational space apart from a rather small playing field.

“As well as that, there’s the increased volume of traffic that we are expecting to see when there’s so many more people expecting to live in the area.”

Mr Sell said they also worry about provisions for local services, adding: “People were worried about the capacity at the schools, both Hazlehead Academy and Hazlehead Primary, because we know that they are pretty full as it is.

“Also, if you add the new development at Countesswells, and these 216 units, then there is concern the local medical practices may not be able to accommodate the rise in the amount of people.”

Mr Sell said the community are not fully against the development, but that they would like Dandara to answer the concerns that they have.

He said: “The developers weren’t available to come to the meeting, so they don’t know much of these concerns, but we certainly think that they need to be addressed.”

Mr Sell said that he “has no negative feelings” towards Dandara for not attending the meeting, but did say that it would have been easier to answer questions had a representative been there.

Dandara’s policy is to not comment on live planning applications.