‘This is why Aberdeen can’t have nice things’: Anger after nativity scene vandalised by ‘mindless idiots’

Residents have hit out after Aberdeen’s nativity scene was vandalised.

The scene at St Nicholas Kirk was broken into overnight, with two wise men damaged and the baby Jesus smashed in half with his face missing.

Commentators on social media have reacted angrily to the news.

One said: “Hope they get the people that did this and lock them up for Christmas or make them go out on Christmas day and help the people who volunteer from the different organisations on Christmas day.”

Another added: “This is why Aberdeen can’t have nice things because there are a select few who ruin it for everyone else.”

And a third person said: “Seriously why would someone do that it is Christmas and people have gone to an effort to try do something nice by putting up a display and decorations to try make this city a bright and beautiful place and someone thinks it is ok to destroy this hope they get caught.”

Others simply described it as a “disgrace” labelling those behind it as “mindless idiots”.