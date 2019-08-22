Community to have say on future plans for historic north-east bridge

Members of the public are to be given the chance to see plans for the future of a historic north-east bridge.

Aberdeenshire Councill will be holding two community sessions focusing on the 169-year-old, A-listed Park bridge which spans the River Dee at Drumoak.

The meetings will give members of the public the chance to learn more about the condition of the bridge and give feedback on future plans for it.

Donald MacPherson, Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges and structures manager, said: “I hope as many people as possible can attend both community information sessions.

“We will be providing information about the current state of Park Bridge as well as listening to your views and feedback about available options for how it can be maintained in the future.

“Aberdeenshire is blessed with a number of historic bridges spanning the length and breadth of this beautiful corner of north-east Scotland.

“However, whilst the council will endeavour for them to be used by motorists and pedestrians, we must ensure they are safe and viable.

“This is why your views are so important in helping shape our plans for how we maintain Aberdeenshire’s bridges in the future.”

The first session will take place on Tuesday September 10 between 3pm and 6pm at Durris Kirkton Hall

The second will take place the following Tuesday at the Crathes Public Hall.