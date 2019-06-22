Community stars sparkle at inspiring north-east awards

Men and women across the north-east have been recognised for going above and beyond to help their communities.

The winners of the Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2019 awards were revealed at a ceremony at Haddo House last night.

Run by Aberdeenshire Council, the initiative celebrates the work of people in the area who support their communities.

Nearly 200 nominations were received from across the area.

At the ceremony, finalists, councillors, sponsors and staff heard stories about the achievements and work of the nominees.

The guests were also treated to a meal and performances from groups including the Aucherellon Primary choir and The Rowies.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson said: “What a wonderful night. Inspiring Aberdeenshire is always a fantastic event that we are all proud to be part of.

“It is a real honour to see all the nominations and read about the inspiring work of our unsung heroes.

“Each year we hear more wonderful stories about the community champions throughout Aberdeenshire and gathering together to celebrate them is a huge privilege.

“My sincere thanks to everyone who helped make these awards happen, and to the winners and finalists for their sterling efforts.”

Among the winners were Clara Gray, from Lumphanan, who picked up Aberdeenshire’s Future award.

She is a member of the Aboyne Youth Forum and a Young People’s Rights Defender.

Clara, who has just finished her final year at school, has been working with the Children’s Commissioner to progress young people’s rights at a national level.

Meanwhile, the Inspirational Volunteer award went to Amy Muir.

Amy had the idea of setting up a Farmers’ Market in the village and has been leading the market’s growth since 2016.

It is now considered a firm favourite on the farmers’ market circuit by stall-holders and shoppers alike.

The Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring award, went to the Aberdeenshire Refugee Resettlement Team.

The team was established after Aberdeenshire Council committed to resettling families via the Syrian Vulnerable Persons’ Relocation Scheme. They currently support almost 200 people who have settled across Aberdeenshire.

Also among the winners was Alixa Gunn, who scooped the Cultural award for her efforts in teaching children to dance, running a community social dance and fundraising.

Award Winners

• Aberdeenshire’s Future Award – Clara Gray

• The Inspriational Volunteer Award – Amy Muir

• The Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award – Aberdeenshire Refugee Resettlement Team

• The Cultural Award – Alixa Gunn

• The Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award – Aden Community Allotments

• Local Hero Courage Award – Katie McDonald

• The Community Spirit Award – Keith Jensen

• Lifetime Achievement Award – Alison Young