Community shocked after ‘disturbing’ gang attack left Aberdeen man seriously hurt

Councillors have spoken of their shock following a “disturbing” attack on a man targeted by a gang of robbers jumping out of a van.

The 36-year-old was left seriously injured after being assaulted by the gang of three or four men in Aberdeen.

He suffered a serious leg injury and had more than £100 stolen during the incident in Tillydrone.

The incident happened at around 1am on Friday near the junction between Gordon’s Mill Road and Papermill Gardens.

Police say a dark vehicle approached the man before a group of men jumped out and attacked the victim.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Labour councillor Ross Grant, who also represents the area, added: “This incident is obviously very disturbing and has caused alarm with local residents so I hope that there will be an increased police presence to offer reassurance.

“There is no place in Tillydrone for this kind of behaviour and the specific location where the incident occurred is close by to a heavily built up area and so I would urge anyone who may have heard or saw the incident to help police with their investigation.”

And SNP councillor Alex McLellan said: “This is incredibly concerning to hear and I would encourage anyone who may have any information to get in touch with Police Scotland to assist with their inquiries.”

Detective Constable Kayleigh McLean urged anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, adding: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything, both before and after this attack.”