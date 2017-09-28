Community scores cash to repair neglected Aberdeenshire pitch

A £25,000 funding package has been agreed to refurbish a neglected sports facility.

The all-weather football pitch at Carnie Drive, Elrick, has been in an unplayable condition for years since falling into disuse amid neighbours’ complaints about the floodlights.

Now Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee has agreed to set aside funds for pitch repairs and to bring it up to standard.

After that it’s hoped it could be taken over by a community group.

Westhill and District councillor Iris Walker said: “I’m very pleased, I’ve been trying to improve this since before 2012. We have had a few different options but they haven’t gone very far.

“This now means we’re back to square one but there are community groups interested in taking the pitch over.

“Obviously, they don’t want to take something on that’s sub-standard so the council really needs to spend some money to improve the facility.”

A report on the future options for the site is expected before the committee next month.