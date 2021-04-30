Community Planning Aberdeen publishes results of citizens’ survey

Community Planning Aberdeen (CPA) has published the results of an online survey developed to gauge what citizens value the most.

Supporting young people, reducing suicide, tackling food poverty and employment/training opportunities were ranked the most important priorities.

The online simulator received 2,643 responses which will now be used to shape the local outcome improvement plan.

Participants were asked to rank a list of projects in order of importance to give an overview of priorities across different communities in the city.

Jenny Laing, co-leader of the council and chairwoman of CPA, said the response from the public has been “tremendous” and thanked everyone who took part.

She added: “The results are crucial in underpinning ongoing locality planning work and delivering on our commitment to empowering the people of Aberdeen by putting their responses at the heart of a reinvigorated local outcome improvement plan (LOIP).

“The simulator has been vital in helping ensure that we have been able to reach people in our communities that we might not normally hear from.”

Residents will be given further opportunities to help make Aberdeen “a place where all people can prosper”.

Chief Superintendent George MacDonald, vice-chairman of CPA, said: “Online engagement has had a crucial role to play in capturing the views of the diverse range of people our communities particularly in view of the need to overcome the restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By reviewing the outcomes of the simulator, we now have a further data set to help us address those issues that are of most importance to the people and communities of Aberdeen.”