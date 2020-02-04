More than 1,800 community payback orders handed out across north-east

More than 1,800 community payback orders have been handed out in courts across the north-east over the last year.

The orders were introduced by the Scottish Government in 2011, with offenders having to comply with up to nine different conditions, such as completing unpaid work, paying compensation to their victim or being supervised by a social worker.

New statistics released by the Scottish Government show the number of CPOs handed out in the region has dropped over the past five years, with 1,877 orders given out by the courts in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, compared with 1,959 five years ago.

The orders are designed to provide courts with a community-based penalty which has the potential to help reduce the number of criminals reoffending.

In Aberdeen, 949 community payback orders were handed out in court for the 2018-19 period, compared to 1,115 in 2014-15.

Nineteen of those were issued to people aged 17, and a further 108 were given to people aged between 18 and 20.

Courts issued 577 orders in Aberdeenshire in the past year, compared to 588 in 2014-15. In the last year, 36 CPOs were given to 16 and 17-year-olds in Aberdeenshire, and 68 to people aged between 18 and 20.

In Moray, 351 CPOs were given out to 289 individuals in the past year, and 256 were handed out in 2014-15.

The number of orders handed out in other courts across Scotland has also been reducing, with a total of 16,418 handed out over the past year compared to 19,065 in 2014-15.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the government recognised that some individuals needed support.

He said: “Imprisonment, including remand, disrupts families and communities, employment and housing – the very factors that deter offending and keep crime down.

“Unpaid work completed by people serving CPOs benefits local projects and helps them to become active and responsible contributors to their community.

“Community sentences, with supervision and other conditions where necessary, add structure and help people make the positive changes needed to tackle the causes of their behaviour.”