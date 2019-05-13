Community nurses to climb Bennachie every day for a month to raise cash for MS charity

A group of north-east community nurses is taking on a monster charity challenge.

The fundraisers are climbing a north-east hill every day this month to raise cash for a charity supporting people with multiple sclerosis – accompanied by a dinosaur.

Matthew Sunter, Lorraine Grant and Jenny Rae will scale Bennachie 31 times, taking six-foot inflatable dinosaur Dino with them.

The trio, who work as community nurses at the Inverurie Health and Care Hub, are looking to raise £1,500 for the MS Society.

Lorraine and Jenny have completed similar challenges in the past, including climbing Bennachie every day in September, with Matthew eager to join them on their latest fundraiser.

Daily throughout May, the group will scale the 1,699ft Mither Tap.

Once finished they will have climbed a staggering 52,669ft – almost the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 29,029ft, twice.

Matthew, 33, said: “Jenny and Lorraine have done some challenges in the past.

“They’ve gone up Bennachie before, back in September, and I had joined them for a good few of the days then.

“I couldn’t do it every day because I had other commitments but decided this time I wanted to join them every single day.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The MS Society is a cause close to their hearts, with Matthew adding: “We are all quite happy about it as a lot of our patients have MS and it is a charity that is close to all of us.

“My dad was diagnosed with MS a couple of years ago and I know it is a good cause.”

People who wish to join the group on any of their climbs have been urged to get in touch on social media.

Matthew added: “So far it has been good. The weather hasn’t been too bad.

“I think when we get around the middle of the month we might hit a wall. We are also inviting people to join us when they can as a way of trying to keep our morale going too. We still have quite a bit to go yet.”

Explaining how they ended up deciding to cart an inflatable dinosaur with them, Matthew said: “Dino came about because we wanted to help raise the profile of what we were doing.

“It gives us a bit of attention and people ask questions about him.

“He is a conversation starter and he actually provides a bit more of a challenge.

“He is a six-foot inflatable dinosaur so if it is a bit windy it can be quite a task to get him to the top.”

Matthew added the group members were getting a lovely reaction from people who have spotted them on the iconic north-east hill.

He said: “People have been asking us how long we are doing it for and if we had a donation page to get involved.”

For more information go to bit.ly/2Wp1VQD