Community leaders hit out at ‘irresponsible’ north-east revellers after police called to 48 house parties

Community leaders have hit out at “irresponsible” and “selfish” revellers after police were called to 48 house parties across the north-east.

The call-outs at the weekend were among more than 400 such incidents across Scotland in the three days before new restrictions reduced social gatherings, both inside and outside, to a maximum of six people from two households.

Police were called to 405 house parties between Friday and Sunday, leading to six arrests and one fixed penalty notice.

The other attendees of the various parties were given advice and dispersed by the officers.

It comes as an Evening Express poll revealed that 84% of those taking part would not report their neighbours for breaking the rule of six.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said those taking part in such gatherings were putting others at risk.

He said:: “The high number of house parties taking place across the north-east is a real cause for concern.

“During a pandemic and with the rules in place, acting in this way is extremely unsafe and puts the health of everyone at risk.

“These cases also take police teams away from other incidents that may require vital emergency assistance across the region.

“The guidelines must be followed to reduce the transmission of the virus and to protect loved ones and those around us.”

The large social gatherings indicate a real selfish attitude.”

Meanwhile, Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said the figures reflect a “selfish attitude.”

He also slammed those behind the gatherings for forcing police to visit “dangerous situations.”

Mr Greig said: “It is not surprising that the infection is spreading when people are being so irresponsible.

“The advice to isolate from each other should be followed to protect each other. The large social gatherings indicate a real selfish attitude.

“They should try and think about the wellbeing of other people instead. It’s very hard not to socialise but seclusion from each other is vital if we are going to get through this crisis.

“It is especially worrying that police have to attend the dangerous situations that some people have created. It is unfair and unacceptable to force professionals to put their own health at risk unnecessarily.”

Last weekend saw a significant increase in the number of reports of noise, public nuisance and disturbance compared to the same time last year.

Across the country officers responded to 1,852 such reports, an increase of 41% from the same weekend in 2019.

The social gathering regulations introduced on Monday give police the power to break up house parties with more than 15 people extended to cover student accommodation.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Police action to enforce the ban on house parties is necessary, to keep us safe, but it would be better for all concerned if everyone respected the public health advice in the first place.

“We should support all our emergency service and front-line workers in the tremendous effort they are making to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “The figures from this weekend show that we will use the powers we have to disperse parties which breach the regulations and will enforce where necessary.

“We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the legislation which is there to help stop the spread of the virus.”

“The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”