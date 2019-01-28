Community leaders call for new crossing at north-east school

Community leaders have called for a safe crossing at a north-east school.

Mearns councillor Leigh Wilson has urged the measure to be built in Marykirk following the planning approval of 27 homes in the village.

Kincardine and Mearns area committee gave permission to Fotheringham Property Developments last week.

However, a proposed amendment to require the developer to provide the crossing near the school was defeated by eight votes to two.

Mr Wilson said: “The application had to be approved because it complied with the Local Development Plan.

“But I still have an ambition to explore a speed control system in the area.

“This has long been a wish of the local residents,” he added.

Last year, residents campaigned to introduce traffic-calming measures following a number of near misses in the area caused concern.