Community joins forces with police to cut speeding outside north-east school

A councillor is working with police to make drivers slow down outside a north-east school.

Westhill and District councillor Iris Walker is liaising with Police Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and staff at Skene Primary to address the problem.

Pc Steve Middleton, of Police Scotland said: “I am well aware of parents’ and teachers’ concerns regarding speeding outside Skene School.

“When motorists approach the location, especially from the Lyne of Skene direction, the 60mph limit soon steps down to a 40mph limit, then when the warning lights are flashing, a 20mph limit.

“The entrance to the school is on a curved T-junction and the school crossing patroller has advised us of several near misses, including a large cattle lorry a couple of weeks ago which eventually managed to stop when it was almost next to her.

“In partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, we continue to monitor speeding at the school and the roads department has agreed to carry out its own speed survey there at the start of the new year.”

Pc Middleton urged drivers on the road near the school, between 9am and 3.15pm, to take care and watch their speed, and imagine how they would feel if their child was hit by a car.

He said: “The message is simple but vital, keep the kids safe and slow down at Skene School.”