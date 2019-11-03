Community invited to see plans for north-east town’s vinery

A community open day to showcase proposals for the vinery in Banff has taken place.

Aberdeenshire Council unveiled the ambitious plans on October 26, which will see the restoration of the building in Airlie Gardens.

The £240,000 project is being funded through the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund and focuses on the redevelopment of the Grade B listed glass house and bothy.

Community consultation undertaken last year identified the preferred use for the buildings as a community garden and horticultural skills base which was closely followed in votes by a “community kitchen and cafe”.

Debbie Robertson, town centre project officer, said: “The event was well attended and the responses received to the plans were very positive. The local community came out to try their hand at some yoga, reflexology and the children enjoyed hunting in the gardens in the fruit and veg trail.”

Glen Reynolds, chairman of the Banff Development Partnership, said: “I congratulate all involved in the event which took place at the Vinery aimed at ensuring the public are kept informed in regard to the proposals.”