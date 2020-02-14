Community in bid to save ‘iconic’ north-east hotel

Community leaders are spearheading efforts to rejuvenate a historic hotel and make sure it stays open for business.

Mid Deeside Community Council is looking at ways to keep the C-listed Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne operating as it has recently been put up for sale by its owners Talash Hotels.

The historic site has been at the heart of the village since 1432 but recently downgraded from a hotel to offer a bar service.

Now the community council wants to make sure the building stays open and in use by making an effort to bring it back to life.

They are looking to enlist a group of local stakeholders with interest and expertise to run the project and find a viable way forward for the building.

Some of the ideas they are looking into include facilitating a community group to buy it or trying to find a commercial buyer they would support.

Community council chairman Andrew Fyfe said: “We are spearheading an effort to try to save the hotel as it is an important part of the village and it is concerning to see that it is not operating properly.

“Doing nothing is not an option. The hotel offers so much potential and is completely central to the identity of the Aboyne community.

“It is iconic and we know the community want to see it back in the heart of Aboyne.”

The hotel was a coaching inn back in the 1400s and was at one time regularly used by Queen Victoria en route to Balmoral.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Peter Argyle is involved with the project but highlighted the difficulties in trying to find a way to save the building.

He said: “The basic problem with the hotel is that it is the central building in Aboyne and immediately recognisable.

“It closed as a hotel in October and is on the market so there are people in the community who are keen to see if there is anything that can be done to save it.

“The ideal way to do that is to keep it as a hotel but the issue is it requires massive investment to get it functional again.”

Anyone interested in this project should contact the community council.