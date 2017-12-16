Community hub at city church moves closer to completion

A £1.3 million extension to transform a city church into a community hub is on course for completion next year.

Queen’s Cross Church is currently undergoing renovations, with a new extension being built.

Featuring a coffee shop and nursery, it is hoped the space will help turn the facility into a community hub.

Reverend Scott Rennie aims to change the image of the church, and open it up to the entire community.

He said: “We’ve been thinking about how we need to change the church to be more relevant for the times we live in.

“Traditionally people used to think about church as only Sundays, but with all the things we do and groups we host, the church is more Monday to Sunday.

“We’re trying to open it up to local residents and community groups. It’s trying to create a hub in the community where everyone is welcome, whether they have faith or not.

“We also want to build on what we do within music and the arts. We already host a lot of concerts. I’d like to see more of that kind of thing.”

Work began in February and it is hoped it will be ready by Easter Sunday next year.

Rev Rennie added:“The Moderator of the Church of Scotland is coming to open it.”

The work was originally planned to cost £700,000, but that has risen to £1.3 million.

Funds have come via donations, the sale of other church property and fundraising.

Rev Rennie said: “It’s a significant investment in the future at Queen’s Cross and the local community.

“I’m very, very excited about it now because you can see the building really starting to take its final shape.

“But I’m even more excited about the different community uses the building can be put to.”

Rev Rennie said at present the church does not look open or inviting.

He said: “It doesn’t really speak of an openness.

“It’s to create a new space that’s open and feels open to the whole community whether they’re members of Queen’s Cross Church or not.”