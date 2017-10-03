Aberdeenshire community hits out at state of football pitch

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Complaints have been raised over the quality of an artificial pitch following repeated training session cancellations.

The artificial surface at Portlethen Academy has been causing frustration for community members as poor weather has led to flooding and a series of closures, leaving young footballers unable to train.

James Skinner, a coach at Portlethen Sports Centre and Fishermoss Primary, said: “The pitch has been an issue for a number of years.

“When it rains even a little bit then the pitch will flood. There’s no reason it should retain water like that.

“Obviously it’s not a pitch that can be used in snow and frost, but we should be able to use it 99% of the time.”

Many members of the community have questioned whether enough money was spent on the pitch.

Portlethen and District Community Council member Alec Reid said: “It’s not a great surface.

“Every time it’s windy, the pitch is covered in sand the next day.

“The amount of time lets were cancelled was ridiculous.”

Mr Skinner said: “There are hundreds of kids involved in sport in Portlethen and it’s not fair on them.

“I’ve been involved in sport with the community for a while and I don’t see any improvement in the facilities.

“We’d honestly be as well playing in a car park.”

Area councillor Ian Mollison said: “I can understand how disappointed people would be when they cannot use the pitch. I am told Astro turf cannot be used in some poor weather conditions, for safety reasons.

“The Portlethen pitch is coming to the end of its life, so hopefully the new surface will be better.”

Ian Gibson, managing director of Robertson Facilities Management which constructed the facility, said: “The existing synthetic pitch at Portlethen Academy, which is not all-weather, was installed in 2007 and is now coming towards the end of its natural life.

“As such, we are looking to replace the pitch in line with our commitments during the course of next year.”