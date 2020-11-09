Community groups team up to feed homeless in Aberdeen

A service providing hot curries to homeless people in Aberdeen has been relaunched.

Aberdeen Muslims first started the Foodbox initiative around five years ago, providing hot meals to homeless people in the city.

The group has teamed up with Street Friends Helping the Homeless, which works to help those in need in the north-east.

Last week, the expanded service was officially relaunched at an outreach session in St Nicholas Square in the city centre.

The scheme will initially run every second Wednesday – but could become a weekly event if it is required.

Sumon Hoque, founder of Aberdeen Muslims, said: “We initially set up Foodbox when the oil and gas downturn happened, because that led to a lot of people losing their jobs in a short space of time.

“We realised coming into the winter is when people need help the most, because a lot of redundancies are happening.

“There are a lot of different circumstances which mean a person could be in need.

“It’s not just homeless people either – it could be a family where someone has lost their job, and it means they can go a night without worrying about how they are going to feed the kids.

“This means people can come down and get a full meal with nobody judging them or their circumstances.

“Anyone could find themselves in a difficult position – this time next year it could be me needing help.

“There is nothing wrong with asking for food. Nobody deserves to go hungry.”

Sumon added: “We already know Aberdeen is one of the cities which is worst affected by the pandemic.

“There’s no other city in Scotland which has been as badly affected.

“Just now it is all about what we can do as a community to help each other, because that is the most important thing.