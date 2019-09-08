Community groups are the future of town centres says north-east MSP

Community groups hold the future of town centres, a north-east MSP has claimed.

Scottish Conservative MSP Tom Mason took part in the MSP Connector Programme organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, which invites politicians to spend a day visiting towns in the area they represent.

Mr Mason spent a day in Huntly talking to business owners and finding out more about what the town centre has to offer.

He met Donald Boyd and Carolyn Powel of Huntly Development Trust at the town’s former RBS branch, which will be redeveloped as a co-habiting enterprise space.

Mr Mason said: “I was delighted to speak to local business owners and community groups who are so very passionate about safeguarding the town centre.

“Scottish towns just like Huntly play a huge role in the economy with around 60% of jobs and employment.”