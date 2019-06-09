Community group urges end to fires and barbecues in Aberdeen parks

A a group has called on members of the public to stop lighting fires and barbecues in Aberdeen parks.

The Seaton Park Friends raised concerns after several burnt patches of grass appeared on the grounds last week.

The charity described the marks as “unsightly” and fear fires could have a devastating effect on historic vegetation in the park.

There is a city-wide ban on barbecues being lit in green spaces which was implemented by Aberdeen City Council.

Chairwoman of the Seaton Park Friends group, Sheila Gordon, said: “I guess for people who enjoy a barbecue on a nice summer day it can seem very petty but all we are asking is that they have consideration for others.

“Disposable barbecues were used near the play area which is inconsiderate with excitable children running around when a terrible accident could so easily occur.

“The elm tree which the barbecues were lit near is over 200 years old.

“There are concerns that during dry weather, a spark could be blown on to dry vegetation and start a fire in the trees and bushes which could so easily get out of control and do a great deal of damage.

“The burnt marks on the grass are unsightly and, contrary to what some people think, the grass does not easily grow back so over the course of the summer more and more brown marks appear on the grass.”

The group of volunteers work hard to maintain the park throughout the year making sure it is kept to the highest standard.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Seaton Park was awarded green flag status on the back of all the work carried out by the charity.

Sheila added: “We have regular volunteer litter pickers who reported that, with the arrival of summer days, the barbecues had begun to be lit again.

“Not only is there burnt grass but also all the accompanying empty cans, bottles and plastic which had been used to carry the meal to the spot where the barbecues were lit.

“We’d like to remind people to take their litter home or put it in the bins in the park.

“The longer summer days bring people to all our parks and green spaces.

“Accidents can so easily happen so it is best to abide by the code of conduct and not to light fires and barbecues.

“Please take all litter home, or put it in a bin, and leave the park as you found it so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful green spaces we are so lucky to have.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Signs at park entrances indicate barbecues are not allowed and we ask people using our beautiful parks and gardens not to use these items.

“Barbecues in parks are a fire hazard and they also create patches of burned grass which then has to be reseeded.”

The group will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, June 13 in the Leslie Room, at the Dunbar Halls, Dunbar Street, at 7pm. Members of the public have been invited to find out about all the work that has been happening at the parK over the past year.