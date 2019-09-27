Community group to keep up campaign to brighten Aberdeen park despite welly thefts

A community group has vowed to continue an initiative to brighten up an Aberdeen park with wellies – despite boots going missing for a second time.

Members of Danestone Community Council launched a project attaching colourful footwear to a wire fence on a bridge two months ago.

Flowers were planted inside them to create unusual hanging baskets at Danestone Country Park.

A number of wellies were donated by children’s charity Barnardo’s – which has a shop in Danestone, at the Tesco supermarket – to enable the scheme to go ahead.

But the initiative was eventually postponed after three of the boots were taken off the fence. Several more planters have been removed since they were replaced at the weekend.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kathryn Duncan, a member of the community council who spent time on Sunday attaching the boots to the fence, said it was disheartening that they went missing but it will not stop the group from making the park more colourful.

She added: “It seems to happen when we put up new ones so we are maybe going to hold off for a while but if people want to donate them we will still hang them up.

“It does look good. It turns a mundane fence into something a bit more attractive.

“We still have about 35 along the fence.

“I’ve heard from a few local people to say that they do like it.

“It is annoying but we will continue to put them up in the future.”

Derek Davidson, secretary for the community council, said it was “upsetting” for everyone involved in the colourful project.

He said: “The volunteers spent time at the weekend putting them up.

“It is quite upsetting that it has happened again.”

Anyone who would like to donate old welly boots or plant cuttings can get in touch with the community council at danestonecommunitycouncil@gmail.com