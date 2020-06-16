Community group organises running event to help save Aberdeen landmark

An Aberdeen running group is to hold a virtual event to help save a prominent city landmark.

JogScotland Rosemount has been unable to hold its usual group meetings as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis – but its members remain undeterred.

And they are planning to run separately tomorrow with the collective goal of raising vital funds to save Westburn House.

The Archibald Simpson-designed building has lain derelict for more than 20 years, and a campaign has been launched to restore it to its former glory.

Adam Simpson, of the Save Westburn House group, said: “We are really happy the guys are doing this for the community. Heritage projects have been hit really hard by the pandemic because pretty much all the events have had to be cancelled.

“It’s great the guys at JogScotland Rosemount have come forward to help. They do their annual charity run, which obviously can’t happen this year – but they insisted on doing their virtual run which we are really grateful for.”

He added: “It’s heartbreaking to see because the building is deteriorating and it is really important that it is saved.

“We have set what we think is a realistic goal of having the site cleaned up and then protected by the end of the year. We need to raise around £30,000 to make that work.

“For the whole project of restoring the house, we are looking at between £3 million and £4 million.”

On a page dedicated to the fundraising event, JogScotland Rosemount said: “As we won’t be running together for a while, we thought we’d host a ‘Virtual Run’ and raise funds for the restoration of Westburn House, as agreed at our last AGM.

“So on Wednesday, June 17th at 6.30pm, lace up your trainers & run for up to an hour. Send proof of distance and a picture of yourself and JS Rosemount will add the miles up & make an appropriate additional donation based on the final total.”

The run will take place on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Donations can be made to the Westburn House fundraising page which can be found here: crowdfunder.co.uk/westburn-house-restoration