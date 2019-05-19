Community council seeking new members in north-east town

Residents in a north-east town have been urged to get involved with a community council.

Nominations are being sought to fill four vacancies in Peterhead.

Anyone interested in joining the group has been asked to get in touch.

An election will be held if more than four people are interested in taking on the roles.

If an election takes place it will be held on June 11 from 6-8pm at Buchan House, St Peter Street, Peterhead.

The group’s AGM will be held in the same building on June 19 at 7pm.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of Peterhead Community Council is asked to collect a nomination form to join the group.

Forms are available by phoning Buchan House on 01779 477333 or by emailing peterheadcommunitycouncil@outlook.com