Community council objects to plans for Aberdeen flats development

A community council has lodged an objection to a flats development in Aberdeen.

A letter has been submitted to the city council on behalf of the George Street Community Council, raising issue with plans to build 16 flats on the city’s Maberly Street by Aberdeen Capital Investment.

Andrew MacLeod, the chairman of the group, penned the letter to Aberdeen City Council, claiming the building represents “over development”.

The letter said: “The height of the new building shown to us is felt to be excessive, being considerably higher than the present building.

“We notice that a provision has been made for a lift shaft. We feel that the addition of extra habitable floors in this location would be unacceptable but would welcome the lift for equal opportunity and would ask that all essential spares are kept on site so that future provision can be guaranteed.”

Mr MacLeod has requested that planning bosses look at a traffic and pedestrian report of the area before any decision is taken.

The letter said: “The traffic in and out of such a narrow street will be detrimental to the local area which is already struggling with the street being so narrow, along with high traffic volume. Across the road from the development there is also an existing exit from Broadford Works, which may come to be used for traffic when the works are developed.”

The community council hopes that granite similar to the original building, which used to be a printer shop, will be used in the project.

The letter said: “The use of granite, slate and other high-quality materials on this imposing development, on the external surfaces is highly desirable for this development. The use of grey render or non-frost resistant brick and other materials is not desired.”

The developer has been contacted for comment.