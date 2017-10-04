Aberdeen community council leaders urge others to come forward to represent fellow residents

Two community councils are appealing for members to join as they prepare for a by-election at the end of the year.

A vote will be held on December 14 for Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council and Garthdee Community Council – with both facing collapse if more people don’t join.

Residents of those communities are being asked to consider joining their community council to help make a difference in the area, as without reaching the required number of members the councils will have to disband until next year.

Chairman of Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council Jonathan Smith said: “As the form of representation closest to the community, community councils help to strengthen the voice and promote the views of those who live within the area.

“We support our community and those who live within it in expressing their own views, and advocate as strongly as possible on behalf of the community when representing and making recomm- endations.”

The councils help to raise issues in their area, and give locals the chance to help make a difference with various projects, or raise any issues.

Chairman of Garthdee Community Council Paul O’Connor said: “We’ve run major campaigns, people wouldn’t have free parking or a new health centre if it wasn’t for the community council.

“It makes a difference having your say, there’s no point moaning from the sidelines. I would encourage people to join, otherwise I wouldn’t have stuck around for 21 years, and it does make a difference.

“I would thoroughly encourage anybody and everybody in Garthdee to get elected.

“The community in Garthdee, we’ve had that many issues over the years, I encourage people to step forward.”

The by-elections will take place on December 14, with nominations for new members open from October 25 to November 16.