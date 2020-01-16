Aberdeen community council in hunt for new members

An Aberdeen community council has made an urgent plea for new members to come forward.

Kincorth and Leggart group is holding its annual general meeting next month but is struggling to attract potential representatives to join.

Currently the group has eight registered members, although only four attended the first meeting of the year this week.

Bad weather in Aberdeen on Monday was blamed for the lack of attendees, but there are worries that if the AGM is poorly received, the group may have to fold.

Secretary Hazel Massie urged Kincorth residents to get involved in a bid to have their voices heard in the community.

She said: “The will is there and everyone seems to be keen but the numbers are not quite there yet.

“It would be great to get at least two new members, or more would be even better.

“It’s hard to encourage people to come along.”

Member Joyce Leslie added: “The purpose of the community council is for people to come along, share their concerns and we will see if we can help them in some way.

“We do not always have an answer but we are prepared to listen and help as much as we can.

“People should come along as they are not being asked for commitment but to give their points of view.

“We normally meet on the second Monday of every month but have moved dates for February due to some members not being able to attend.”

The community council in Torry was forced to disband last year due to a lack of members.

The AGM for Kincorth takes place on Monday February 17 at Our Lady of Aberdeen Catholic Church, and if you live in the area you can attend to take part.

For more information, email kinleggcc@gmail.com