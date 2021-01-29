Community council backs new Aberdeen beach stadium scheme

Ambitious plans to build a football stadium and leisure complex at Aberdeen beach have won the backing of the local community council.

Leisure body Sport Aberdeen has also welcomed plans to rejuvenate the beach.

Council leaders announced last week they were in talks with Aberdeen FC over the possibility of creating a new ground on land occupied by the closed Doubletree Hotel.

The local authority’s ruling administration sees the proposal as a key component of a wider regeneration of the city centre and beach areas, and would include a new leisure centre and a home for extreme sports facility Transition.

Now the move has been backed by Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council, with the organisation saying it “fully supports” the regeneration of the area.

The community council’s planning officer William Rae said: “This will give an opportunity to deliver on priorities identified by the community in and around the beach area such as renewable energy charging points, environmental protections for the beach, water safety, open and green space, increased air quality and support for local business and residents.

“We are proud of the history and pride of place that Aberdeen Football Club holds in the community and the city.

“If AFC want to explore the beach area as a potential site for the stadium, we fully encourage the club and the city council to engage and consult with residents, with the community and with key stakeholders across the city as early as possible and throughout the process.

“As the local community council, we will be glad to help facilitate this consultation in any way that we can through all methods of communication we have at our disposal to make sure that all views are included in any decisions reached.

“We look forward to learning more about the nature of the proposals and how we can support opportunities for views to come forward for any plans that are developed – as we know the outcome of this will be very close to the hearts of many of our residents, to many in the wider city and beyond.”

Alistair Robertson, Sport Aberdeen managing director said: “Investment into developing leisure facilities in the city would be welcomed, as would the regeneration of the beachfront, which has huge potential.”

Despite Sport Aberdeen and the community council’s support, the plans have attracted opposition from some residents.

Resident David Craig, 74, who was brought up in Urquhart Road close to the proposed site, said: “I do not think people understand yet what the sheer scale of this development would be.

“For the people living in the flats there, it would be like putting Broad Hill in front of their windows.

“I am all for some parts, such as the leisure centre. But putting a stadium there would ruin the view as you come down Beach Boulevard.

“I also doubt whether the footprint of a stadium and everything else they are proposing would fit within the proposed site.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said any development would be subject to planning permission being granted.

He added: “We are at a very early stage, and if this was to go ahead there is a full planning process that would need to take place.

“Any concerns or objections would be assessed at that point.

“It is good to hear the local community council would be supportive. If this were to go ahead, it would be a great community facility for that area of Aberdeen.”