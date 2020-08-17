Community centre hosts swap shop for Aberdeen primary school uniforms

Uniforms for an Aberdeen school are available to those who need it until the end of the month.

Danestone Community Centre is hosting the swap shop for the nearby Danestone Primary School and nursery.

Anyone who is in need of uniform as children return to school full time is welcome to pick up pieces from the centre.

Items in good condition that have been washed are also able to be dropped off, if kids of nursery or primary school age no longer need them.

A statement from the Danestone Primary Parent Council said: “Uniforms etc will be available at the community centre until the end of the month.

“Drop off what you no longer need, or pick up a few spares.”

The community centre is currently open Tuesday to Thursday from 11am until 2.30pm.

Only one family is allowed in at each time.

It will remain open until the end of August.