Community centre chairwoman heartbroken after ‘malicious’ fire at Aberdeen library

The chairwoman of a community centre has hit out after “malicious” firebugs targeted the building.

Emergency services were called out to the fire at Northfield Library at around 12.30am on Tuesday morning.

The building suffered minor damage during the incident. The flames were quickly put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police confirmed an investigation into the incident, which is being treated as suspicious, has started.

Northfield Community Centre chairwoman Jacqui Innes spoke of her heartbreak yesterday.

She said: “A member of the public phoned the fire brigade at around 12:30am on Tuesday morning when they realised the building was on fire.

“When I found out it happened I started crying like a baby. To be stuck inside and to be unable to do anything for the community is bad enough, and for this to happen is awful.”

The cost of the damage to the library, which is based in the community centre, is not yet known.

Jacqui added: “I feel so angry that someone has done this. The community centre has been here for 60 years and some idiot has decided to take it upon themselves to set it on fire. It’s malicious and they won’t get any benefit out of what they have done.

“The majority of the damage has affected the library and we hope that that it will be able to reopen again soon. It’s just so heart-wrenching.

“It couldn’t have come at a worse time, but we will rise above the ashes.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30am officers were called to the report of a fire at Northfield Library in Byron Square, Aberdeen.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with minor damage being caused to the building.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are underway.

“Anyone who may have been in the area of the library late on Monday night, or in the early hours of Tuesday morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0084 19 May 2020.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a reports of a fire at Northfield Library at around 12:30am on Tuesday morning.

“We attended and used one jet, one hose reel and four breathing apparatus. We left the scene at 2:18am.”