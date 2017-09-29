North-east community celebrates ‘victory’ as cash raised for under-threat centre

A cash-strapped community centre which was in danger of shutting its doors forever has been saved from closure.

Last month, it was revealed Bennachie Leisure Centre was just weeks away from permanently closing, 20 years after it was first opened, unless the new board could find £20,000.

The board took over control earlier this year and discovered the Insch facility was in perilous financial shape.

In recent years, the charity-run centre has suffered a dwindling membership combined with rising costs.

And with creditors due to be paid by the end of this week, it seemed all hope was lost for the future of the facility.

However, thanks to a massive fundraising campaign, the group managed to raise the money needed with just days to spare.

Board member Callum Scott said it had been a real victory for the community.

He added: “It’s a fantastic achievement and we are delighted. It’s been a great effort from everyone and, hopefully, there’s more money still to come in.”