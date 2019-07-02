Community campaign launched to save historic Aberdeen signal box

An Aberdeen community has launched a bid to save a historic signal box earmarked for demolition.

A building warrant was submitted to Aberdeen City Council to demolish the Dyce Railway Station signal box, which dates back to the 1880s.

However, residents of the community are keen to keep the box at the site and have created a Save Dyce Signal Box group in a bid to stop the demolition from going ahead.

The work has been proposed by IKM Consulting on behalf of Bam Nuttall, contractors for the Network Rail Aberdeen to Inverness Infrastructure project, with the box no longer required due to the dualling of the track.

More than 70 people left their views on the campaign group’s site, with many alternative uses for the signal box being proposed.

Ideas put forward include turning it into a coffee shop or a museum.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“The Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project will see significant upgrades delivered along the line and the engineering work is progressing well.”

Andy Gibson of Dyce Community group said: “When I posted the news, on the Dyce Community Facebook page, regarding the potential demolition of the near 140-year-old Signal Box at Dyce Railway Station, the majority of Dyce residents do not want the building to be removed from Platform 2.

“Some wish it to be maintained at its current location for educational uses such as a museum which showcases the evolution of the local railway.

“Others have suggested it be gently dismantled piece-by-piece so it can be relocated to the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, some of the residents on the page have suggested it be converted to a shed for Dyce Gardening Club or something recreational for the youngsters in our community.

“There are one or two members of the Dyce area who have called it an “eye sore” and wish it to be taken away.

“Furthermore, many people have compared it to the bridge that was once near The Signal Box when one day it was there and the next it was gone without any of us being asked.

“From what I have seen on the Dyce page, predominantly people are angry at the thought of it being removed without giving us as a community a voice about what happens in our own area.

“The Signal Box in enriched with local history as it dates far back to the year 1880, therefore it’s been there for all of our lives.

“And speaking on a personal note; I’d like to thank Andy Fowler of Dyce Rugby Football Club and Karen Hunter, another resident, for their support in putting the campaign together and every member of the Facebook group who have backed it.”

Mark McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, said: “I visited the signal box and discussed its possible retention with Network Rail a number of months ago.

“The reality is the costs of refurbishing and repurposing the building are likely to be substantial.

“While any eleventh-hour rescue would be welcome, it would require an investor with sums of money to invest to come forward.

“Even if the asset were transferred for free it will require substantial investment to convert it to a new use.”