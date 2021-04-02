Community buys ancient north-east woodland from estate

A north-east community has taken ownership of an ancient beauty spot.

The village of Braemar owns Tomrichton Wood, which had been part of the Mar Estate for 300 years.

It is thought the popular woodland is a likely remnant of the great wood of Caledon.

Tomrichton Wood is made up of statuesque granny pine trees, over 150 years old and it is home to numerous pinewood species including red squirrel and crossbill.

Braemar Community Limited has been able to purchase the area thanks to funding from the Scottish Land Fund with the sale going through yesterday.

© Supplied by Braemar Community Li

The Cairngorms National Park Green Recovery Fund has also provided funding of £12,000 to provide fencing, bird and bat boxes, picnic benches, a nature trail and surveys.

Simon Blackett, chairman of Braemar Community Limited, said “This has been a wonderful opportunity to take over the control and management of a key asset in the life of the community.

“It will be managed to benefit biodiversity and to provide a valuable resource for the community and visitors to enjoy. Already, thanks to our funders, we have been able to provide facilities to enhance the use by locals and visitors of all ages.”

“The purchase was linked to our work in developing an affordable housing scheme on a brownfield site adjacent to the wood. To have control of the area immediately beside the housing site will make the project simpler to achieve and link directly to the new homes.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Braemar Community Limited will now invest in some managed felling and replanting as well as enhancing pathways.

Simon said they are hoping to move forward with their improvement plans in the coming days.

He said: “It is an old woodland that has not had much management for a few decades but that is not a criticism.

“There is no new growth coming up just now and that is because of rabbits and deer.

“So we need to make some sunny areas so we can plant some new trees.

“We are also hoping to put more paths in and make them accessible for buggies, prams and wheelchairs.

“I also have a group of volunteers from the Fife Arms Hotel who are helping me put down markers for our nature trail next week.”