Community bid hopes to bring Aberdeenshire mill back to life

A community bid to take over a historic mill and transform it into a visitor attraction could be approved.

A group of volunteers hope to take on the Mill of Benholm, near Johnshaven, with plans to bring it back into full working order and turn it into a cafe and a place to hold events.

Mill of Benholm Enterprise (MoB) wants to run the A-listed building and submitted a community asset transfer request (CAT) to purchase the 19th Century mill.

However, Aberdeenshire Council officers previously raised concerns regarding the group’s business plan and initially planned to reject its proposals earlier this year.

Councillors on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee deferred their decision to allow the MoB and Aberdeenshire Council to continue discussions.

A new report to the committee, which will now consider the proposals at a meeting on Tuesday, said the local authority now supported the plans.

It states: “Council officers are supportive of the asset transfer request and the aims to open and renovate an important local asset for everyone living in the area, regardless of age and circumstances.

“The business plan promotes asset regeneration, public health, social wellbeing and environmental wellbeing, and council officers acknowledge the hard work and commitment from MoB to progress this project.”

The mill was built in 1817 and still has an operational water wheel.

It was shut down in 1982 after the death of the last miller and underwent major repairs and alterations before it was reopened as a heritage attraction in 1993, operated by a local trust alongside Aberdeenshire Council.

However, the heritage centre closed five years ago with ownership reverting to the local authority.