Community appeals for spare Christmas tree lights after Gourdon harbour display is left in dark by bad weather

An Aberdeenshire community is appealing for spare Christmas tree lights after their festive display was damaged in bad weather.

The tree in Gourdon harbour, which is supplied and maintained by members of the public, has been left in the dark after inclement weather.

In a facebook post, one of the organisers said: “We are looking for anyone who may have old/spare outdoor Xmas tree lights that they are willing to donate.

“Please share so we can make our tree sparkle again.”

Anyone who can help should contact Hazel Hamilton-Hall on facebook.