Community appeals for sandbags and roads shut after flooding in north-east

A north-east community is appealing for sandbags following flooding.

Residents in the Tarland and Cromar area made the appeal on social media this afternoon.

The Aberdeenshire Council roads team advised the Tarland Burn has burst its banks, with sandbags available in The Square.

The Tarland Burn has burst its banks. Sandbags are available in The Square, Tarland. — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 12, 2019

A stretch of the A939 north of Gairnshiel Bridge is also badly flooded, with the council’s roads team warning it may freeze this evening.

The A939 north of Gairnshiel Bridge is badly flooded. Please take care as it may begin to freeze this evening. — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 12, 2019

And the B977, at Kintore, will be shut due to a high risk of flooding.

Aberdeenshire winter ops: 12-11-19 17:23 Due to high risk of flooding the B977 at Kintore will be closed☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ All 32 gritters oout at 6pm this evening pic.twitter.com/mpwqAjZg1l — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 12, 2019

Some parts of Deeside saw up to 8mm of rain falling per hour throughout the morning and into the afternoon according to the Met Office.

There are also reports of flooding near Aberchirder, Huntly and Insch.

