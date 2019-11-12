Show Links
Community appeals for sandbags and roads shut after flooding in north-east

by Callum Main
12/11/2019, 4:11 pm Updated: 12/11/2019, 7:02 pm
A north-east community is appealing for sandbags following flooding.

Residents in the Tarland and Cromar area made the appeal on social media this afternoon.

The Aberdeenshire Council roads team advised the Tarland Burn has burst its banks, with sandbags available in The Square.

A stretch of the A939 north of Gairnshiel Bridge is also badly flooded, with the council’s roads team warning it may freeze this evening.

And the B977, at Kintore, will be shut due to a high risk of flooding.

Some parts of Deeside saw up to 8mm of rain falling per hour throughout the morning and into the afternoon according to the Met Office.

There are also reports of flooding near Aberchirder, Huntly and Insch.

