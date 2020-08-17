North-east pays tribute to train crash victims

The north-east community has stood in silence to remember the three men who died in the Stonehaven rail crash.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died on Wednesday when the train they were on hit a landslip and derailed near Stonehaven.

The incident was the first fatal crash on Scotland’s railway for nearly three decades.

Tributes have been paid from across the north-east and beyond in recognition of them.

Flowers have been left at both Aberdeen and Stonehaven stations as a mark of respect.

Residents in the area were asked to observe a three-minute silence last night by Man Chat founder Wray Thomson, who said he wanted to show the three men’s families they were not alone.

Nearly 3,000 people signed up to take part online, standing in silence outside their homes and lighting candles for the victims.

And word spread beyond the north-east, with people participating from as far afield as Northampton and London.

Wray said: “There were 20 or 30 people standing in my street alone and a lot of people were standing out in Stonehaven too.

“All I wanted was to show the families they are not alone. If they had to face this on their own it would be a whole lot worse, but this shows the community is standing with them.

“It just goes to show how people come together to overcome times like this.”

Meanwhile, ScotRail also confirmed a minute’s silence will be held at stations across the country on Wednesday at 9.43am – exactly a week after the alarm was raised.

Managing director Alex Hynes said: “Scotland’s Railway, and the railway across much of Britain, will fall silent on Wednesday to mark the passing of Brett, Donald, and Christopher.

“Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time. We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time.

“The strength of support and offers of help from railway colleagues across the rest of Britain has been a real source of comfort.”

The rail provider added further tributes would be held “in the coming weeks and months”.

The Rail Accident Investigation Board (RAIB) has begun piecing together the events leading up to the collision as part of a probe after an initial report from Network Rail confirmed a landslip had caused the derailment.

A separate probe will also be carried out by the British Transport Police, Police Scotland and the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this tragic event.

“Multiple independent investigations are under way to establish exactly what happened.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment further until those investigations are concluded.”