Committee urged to approve Aberdeen school rezoning

Councillors could approve a school rezoning next week as part of plans for a major Aberdeen housing development.

The new Grandhome project will be constructed on land to the west of Whitestripes Avenue in Aberdeen – and under current zoning, children would attend Bucksburn Academy.

However, officers have recommended Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery committee approve a rezoning of the site to ensure it falls within the catchment area for Oldmachar Academy.

A public consultation has already been held into the plans – and now councillors could give the move the green light despite concerns over school capacity.

A report to the committee addressing the concerns reads: “The developer for Grandhome has confirmed that the area of the Grandhome development which is affected by the proposal, and which would be rezoned to Oldmachar Academy, is not due to be developed until after 2026.

“This means that there would be no new houses completed or occupied within the rezoned area before this date, and therefore the pupil roll at Oldmachar Academy would be unaffected by new house building in the rezoned area for at least the next seven years, should the rezoning go ahead.

“The developer has also indicated that the build rate for the affected area of the development after 2026 is expected to be approximately 175 houses per year.

“Based on current figures used to calculate the number of pupils per household within the Oldmachar Academy catchment zone, this would generate approximately 18 additional pupils at the school, in each year after the new houses begin to be occupied, if the area was to be rezoned to Oldmachar Academy.”

Councillors will vote on the plans next Thursday.