Committee to hear petition on north-east road conditions

A petition on the conditions of a north-east road is to be discussed by councillors next week.

The Garioch area committee is to consider a petition from residents of Keithhall, on the road conditions of the B933 St Mary’s Place to Keithhall.

A range of concerns has been raised about the route.

Councillors on the committee will discuss the document and are asked to consider whether to instruct a report on the subject matter from the head of roads, to be heard at a meeting of the Garioch area committee in April.

The report, which will be discussed by councillors, states: “It would not be competent for the Committee to take a substantive decision on the subject matter of the petition without receiving a report back from the relevant officer, in this case the Head of Roads, Waste and Landscape Services.”

The petition, which was penned by residents of Keithhall, lays out 10 issues relating to the B933 that it would like Aberdeenshire Council to consider.

Some of the suggestions put forward include installing another road name sign, repainting the white line at the traffic lights at Inverurie, and repainting white lines in the middle of the road from Keithhall’s east end through to Whiterashes.

Another mentions that big puddles often form on the road when rainfall is heavy, as the culverts dug to relieve them don’t let water escape from the road.

Residents of Keithhall also hope that the Urie Bridge will be looked at.

The petition states: “Approaching it from the cemetery end, there are growing trees that obscure the view of approaching traffic oncoming from the other side (especially when in full leaf). These should be removed ASAP.

“The bridge has a footpath line, which means that the actual road width for vehicles is reduced. It is dangerous for pedestrians.

“Two cars (small) can just about pass, but bigger cars and larger vehicles cannot do so without the risk of a clash. It is important to take into consideration that many horseboxes come over the bridge every day and during harvest months large grain carriers (30+ tons) are as frequent.

“There is no way vehicles can pass one another on the bridge. In truth, the bridge is too narrow for safe passing on it. Other narrow bridges on a gradient have priority signs. Vehicles approaching the bridge as it rises are normally given priority over those coming down towards it on a down slope. This should also be one of your priorities and the appropriate signs erected ASAP.”

Meanwhile, there are further concerns raised by the steepness and straightness of the road, and appropriate safety measures to stop speeding and accidents.

It states: “There is a sharp bend at the bottom of the steep hill, cars can go (and have gone) off the road at this point, where it is quite obvious that this is a more treacherous place than many other bends elsewhere that have proper safety barriers in place. It is difficult to see how this corner has been so neglected in regard to safety.

“The council needs to collect all the broken, old and now misplaced black and white ‘safety’ posts here and by the lodge.

“After the hill, there are two straight and reasonably long stretches of road. Many motorbikes and cars travel over 60mph and some approach 90mph. This means that when they reach towards the end f the second straight, they pass at speed two entrances to three houses, each with owners that have several cars needing to get out safely.

“The 40mph sign should be well before these driveways. Indeed, the 40mph is too close to the school entrance that many cars cannot or do not slow down sufficiently. It is odd that Keithhall does not have a 30mph limit.”

It also states that flashing lights for 20mph beside the school should be installed and run at appropriate times.

The petition adds: “Why has this place been so neglected in so many aspects compared with other similar places? Please, could someone in authority take a look at these matters, and then take action.”