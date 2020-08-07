Committee to discuss guidance on north-east booze cruises

A local authority committee is to discuss guidance for licence holders on the pros and cons of booze cruises in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing board has been asked to approve a new guidance note for the whole of the region on booze cruises, boogie buses and party buses.

The activities involve hiring a vehicle for the purpose of taking people around various licenced premises in an area within a few hours.

It had previously been created as part of the last review of the licensing policy statement for the north of Aberdeenshire, however the board now operates as one singular entity for the whole of the region.

The guidance note speaks of both the business such activities can bring to pubs, as well as the concerns and risks it could have.

A report, which will be discussed when the board meets on Wednesday, said: “The board acknowledges that where such ventures are run appropriately and are well managed, facilitating these enterprises offers a good business opportunity for licensed premises through increased custom, may also benefit other businesses within the local area and may provide premises with an opportunity for diversification and partnership working whilst ensuring compliance and promotion of the licensing objectives.

“At the same time, however, the board recognises that facilitating such ventures can create issues for licensed premises when it comes to managing their business, adhering with policy and ongoing compliance with the licensing objectives.

“The board reminds licence holders that they operate as an important part of local communities, therefore have a duty to act with responsibility not just to their business but also to the area that the business is located in.”

It has said concerns could be unknown numbers coming off of buses making it difficult to ensure appropriate levels of staff are present, and due to the unknown numbers and frequency of visits it could be difficult to control stock levels.

The report also adds that there may be an impact on staff’s wellbeing due to being overwhelmed as well as requirements for additional staff due to need for greater vigilance.

The board identified that it may also cause reputational damage to venues for accommodating such parties, lead to a review or suspension of premises and/or personal licence and may also impact on the amenity of the surrounding area.

It has been recommended to approve the terms of the guidance note, which will be published online and given to premises license holders once approved.