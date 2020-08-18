Committee to discuss funding for north-east groups

Councillors are to discuss allocating almost £32,000 worth of funding to north-east groups.

The Banff and Buchan area committee will meet today to consider applications received in relation to the Area Initiative Fund.

There is £31,947 remaining in the pot for 2020/21.

A total of seven applications are to be discussed.

Banff and Macduff in Bloom has requested £5,000 to help purchase a small tractor for watering hanging baskets and tubs in both towns, while the Banff Preservation and Heritage Society Museum has requested £10k for the purchase for the museum cabinet and chest of drawers.

The Broch Surf Club has asked for £4,008 for the purchase of surfing equipment and PVG applications and the Fraserburgh Devlopment Trust hopes to secure £1,500 to buy Christmas lights.

The remaining applications to be heard are for £4,168 for the Fraserburgh Development Trust for refurbishing roadside banner poles and installing new banners, £4,025 for the Fraserburgh Sea Cadets to purchase a trailer to transport equipment and £4,004 for River Church to purchase and install security cameras.

A report that will be heard by councillors today states: “Various 3rd sector organisations will benefit from this fund which will enable the delivery of projects targeted at certain groups including: children have the best start in life; older people and community care; supporting communities and volunteering.”