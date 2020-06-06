Committee to decide on funding for north-east coastal projects

Councillors are to make a decision on whether funding will be allocated to north-east groups.

The Formartine area committee will meet on Monday to discuss its coastal communities fund.

Earlier this year it was allocated £12,500 from the Scottish Crown Estate (Marine) Coastal Communities fund, with £328,314 allocated to the whole of Aberdeenshire.

When councillors meet virtually next week, they will be asked to consider approving funds for the Balmedie Leisure Centre and Balmedie Country Park.

The Balmedie Leisure Centre management committee hopes to improve the security measures that exist outside the leisure centre, with a bid to secure funding from the Landfill Tax Fund also been progressed.

It has been proposed an allocation of £2,800 be made to the group.

A total of £9,700 is also proposed to remedy issues at the Balmedie Country Park football pitches.

The money would go towards phase one of the project, including the purchase and installation of a fenced storage area with racking to secure goal post equipment to and supplies for volunteers to improve the outside area of the changing facilities portacabin in keeping with the environmental surroundings of the Country Park.